Avolta reopens overhauled Perth Airport duty-free precinct

Avolta has reopened its redesigned duty-free precinct at Perth Airport’s Terminal 1, completing one of its largest retail upgrades in the Asia Pacific region.

The redevelopment expands the Perth Duty Free network to four stores across Terminals 1 and 3, with the latest work focused on the Departures and Arrivals areas in T1.

The design draws inspiration from the Six Seasons of the Noongar people, represented through colour, imagery, and materials across the store, a nod to the Traditional Owners of the land and an effort to create a stronger sense of place.

“The refurbishment of Perth Duty Free stands as one of the most ambitious transformations we’ve undertaken in the region,” said Freda Cheung, president and CEO Asia Pacific at Avolta.

“In partnership with Perth Airport, we’re setting a new benchmark for duty-free shopping that meets the evolving expectations of today’s global traveller.”

The refreshed space features light-filled interiors and a mix of themed zones showcasing international luxury brands alongside local products.

Among the new features, the Beauty Destination expands its fragrance and skincare offering, adding brands such as Givenchy, YSL, and Burberry, along with indie and clean beauty labels.

The precinct also introduces Australia’s first Haute Parfumerie, featuring niche fragrance houses including Parfums de Marly, Amouage, and Maison 21G.

For whisky fans, the World of Whiskies concept includes more than 50 new expressions from brands like Macallan, Aberlour, and Glenlivet.

Other additions include a Cocktail Bar, an area featuring Baume & Mercier and Longines, and the Suncatcher eyewear collection from Dior, Celine, and other luxury labels.