Retail expansion drives record earnings for Baby Bunting

Australia’s largest specialty baby goods retailer, Baby Bunting, has reached record heights in the first half of the 2026 fiscal year.

Company-wide sales for the period of $271.4 million represented a 4.9 per cent increase compared with the prior comparable period. Online sales now represent 24.8 per cent of the company’s sales, an 18 per cent increase. Baby Bunting is still led by its 79-strong network of retail stores.

Baby Bunting carried out $25.9 million in investments across the half-year, adding two large-format stores, three small-format stores, and completing six ‘store of the future’ refurbishments. The company said it is opening two more large-format stores in Q3.

These additions led to the cost of doing business rising to $96.8 million. However, Baby Bunting still achieved $111.4 million in gross profit, a 10 per cent increase on the previous year.

Store refurbishments incurred an average cost of $1.7 million; the company is targeting cost reductions to $1.5 million through better-value arrangements with builders and suppliers. By 2027, Baby Bunting said it aims to target cost reductions of between $1 million and $1.4 million for metro stores and between $800,000 and $1 million for regional stores.

The company has now refined its guidance for net profit after tax for the remainder of the financial year, expecting it to fall between $17.5 million and $19 million.