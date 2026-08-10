L’Americano Australia opens fifth store within Coco Republic 

Italian-founded espresso bar L’Americano has opened its fifth location in Australia within Coco Republic showrooms just 18 months after its license was acquired.

Rowan Garrard and Pieter Haverhoek took over the L’Americano license in February 2025 and, in May that year, opened its first new venue in Burnside shopping centre, Adelaide.

This has grown to five venues; the following being in Karrinyup, Balgowlah, Castle Hill, and Alexandria.

“From the beginning, we’ve admired what has been built at L’Americano,” Haverhoek said. “The quality of the food and coffee, the professionalism of the teams, and the seamless integration with the Coco Republic customer experience have created something truly special.”

Luxury furniture retailer Coco Republic houses and operates the L’Americano sites as part of a push into experiential retail.

“I want to acknowledge the incredible teams across all five venues,” Haverhoek added. “The business we’ve acquired is a reflection of their dedication, professionalism and passion.”

“We look forward to working alongside you as we begin this next chapter together.

A sincere thank you to Coco Republic. We are honoured to continue growing the L’Americano brand and are excited about what lies ahead.”