Why Castlery returned to Australian retail after walking away

ople worldwide and has sold over a million pieces of furniture, is returning to physical retail with renewed confidence. In Australia, that has meant opening three showrooms in as many years, with Melbourne the latest. The 448-square-metre showroom on Yorkshire Street in Richmond includes 17 room sets and interiors inspired by the State Library Victoria reading room. Initially, though, the decision to abandon physical retail in Australia appeared vindicated by the pandemic. But as online advertising became more expensive and shoppers returned to stores, Castlery began reconsidering its strategy. “Towards the tail end of Covid, digital marketing was becoming more expensive, and customers were really craving that return to physical”, Howatson said. Castlery pivoted to the homemaker centre at Moore Park, testing the concept with a pop-up before the permanent 576 square-metre space opened in June 2024. Queensland grew 80 per cent Castlery measures its showrooms by geographic performance rather than individual sales channels, avoiding competition between its online and offline teams. The approach appears to be paying off. Howatson said Queensland sales grew by around 80 per cent year on year following the opening of its showroom, while Melbourne could see growth of 30 to 40 per cent. “Even if some of the people that used to transact online are going into the showroom now, I’m okay with that,” she said. “Customers choose how they want to transact; that’s success for me.” Australian states with a showroom sit at roughly 60 per cent online and 40 per cent offline, compared with Singapore at 70 to 80 per cent offline. The physical presence also unlocked new customers. “We started to get older audiences who were also unhappy with the traditional offerings but weren’t comfortable yet buying online,” Howatson said of the recliner and larger sofa launches. “It’s so hard to communicate online the sit of a sofa, because it’s the height, the depth and the softness. It doesn’t translate.” Repeat business is the new frontier With more than 60,000 Melbourne homes already furnished with its pieces and a decade in Australia approaching, Castlery is now focused on repeat purchase. “You buy a sofa every seven years, so what do you come back and buy?” Howatson said. The company has doubled its SKU count in recent years, launched its first mattresses and bedding, and grown its outdoor, accent chair and accessories ranges. The product breadth underpins a loyalty program Howatson described as “the cherry on top” of the core business. “The common misconception is that repeat for furniture isn’t so high, or it’s quite hard, but we find that customers build up that loyalty in the first few months,” she said. Castlery reports double-digit repeat customers, many returning within months of their first delivery. The recent Tan France collaboration, two years in the making, extended the range further. “We didn’t want just to put someone’s name onto something; we wanted to really co-design it with them,” Howatson said. Two more collaborations are in the pipeline, with the next landing in July or August next year. A fourth city and a global moat A fourth Australian showroom is on the cards, with a few locations in mind. “We are very selective, so we’ll just wait until the right location comes up. We don’t have an urgency or a deadline by which we want to get there,” Howatson said. “The success of stores in Australia has made us much more confident to go global as well.” Co-founder Declan Ee has previously said Castlery is targeting showrooms across the top 10 global English-speaking cities over the next three to four years, with the United States accounting for about 70 per cent of global revenue. The biggest shift now is how Castlery is building out its retail capability, shaping a retail team and point-of-sale product that can develop showroom managers. “Online marketing is much quicker to turn on, turn off and get good creatives, but having retail, if we do it right, creates a better moat around the business,” she said.