Coco Republic opens Adelaide showroom in SA debut

Coco Republic's showroom in Adelaide
The space will open on May 29 and also houses Coco Republic’s L’Americano cafe. (Source: Supplied)
By My Nguyen

Coco Republic is to launch its inaugural showroom in Adelaide, alongside the opening of a cafe space – Coco Republic’s L’Americano cafe – as part of its expansion into SA.

Located in Burnside Village shopping centre, the 1500sqm space will feature the Coco Republic furniture range, including both indoor and outdoor collections, and a first homewares area.

An interior design service will be offered in-store, provided by an expert consultant. The showroom will also feature Timothy Oulton Gallery, an exclusive collection of works by the British designer.

The space will open on May 29, including Coco Republic’s L’Americano cafe in a light-filled, alfresco-style dining area.

Last year, Coco Republic partnered with US online lifestyle retailer Revolve to launch a collection of decorative items

