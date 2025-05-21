Bedshed caught lying over NDIS approval claims

Bedding retailer, Bedshed, has paid a fine of $39,600 after receiving two infringement notices from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) for allegedly making false or misleading representations.

The company had represented certain products it sold as being evaluated or approved by the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).

The ACCC alleged that the company advertised some of its mattresses, furniture and bedding accessories as ‘NDIS approved’ and ‘NDIS permitted’ on its website and Google Ads.

“The NDIS does not approve any specific goods or services and to suggest otherwise is misleading and risks taking advantage of vulnerable consumers,” said ACCC chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb.

“Targeting consumers experiencing vulnerability or disadvantage with misleading advertising is particularly concerning, and we are continuing to investigate companies making similar claims,” she said.

This comes after the ACCC began closely investigating problematic advertising that targeted NDIS participants last November.