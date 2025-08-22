Maison Valentino appoints Riccardo Bellini as new CEO

Valentino has appointed Riccardo Bellini as its new CEO, following the resignation of Jacopo Venturini last week. Bellini will officially take on the role starting September 1.

Previously CEO at Maison Margiela and Chloe, Bellini held marketing leadership positions at Diesel and P&G.

At Valentino, Bellini will work with creative director Alessandro Michele, who was appointed last year to lead the brand’s creative strategy and campaigns.

“With Riccardo’s appointment, we are accelerating Valentino’s trajectory,” said Rachid Mohamed Rachid, chairman of Valentino. “I know his extensive luxury experience, strategic acumen, and proven leadership, along with the creative team, will drive the Maison forward and amplify its unique identity.”

French luxury conglomerate Kering owns 30 per cent of the Italian luxury company.