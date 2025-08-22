CareersLuxury

Maison Valentino appoints Riccardo Bellini as new CEO

In his term at Valentino, Bellini will work with creative director Alessandro Michele. (Source: Valentino/ LinkedIn)
By My Nguyen

Valentino has appointed Riccardo Bellini as its new CEO, following the resignation of Jacopo Venturini last week. Bellini will officially take on the role starting September 1.

Previously CEO at Maison Margiela and Chloe, Bellini held marketing leadership positions at Diesel and P&G. 

At Valentino, Bellini will work with creative director Alessandro Michele, who was appointed last year to lead the brand’s creative strategy and campaigns.

“With Riccardo’s appointment, we are accelerating Valentino’s trajectory,” said Rachid Mohamed Rachid, chairman of Valentino. “I know his extensive luxury experience, strategic acumen, and proven leadership, along with the creative team, will drive the Maison forward and amplify its unique identity.”

French luxury conglomerate Kering owns 30 per cent of the Italian luxury company.

Recommended By IR

Sports & adventure

Accent Group’s net profit plunges 32.9 per cent

Celene Ignacio
Financial

Munro Footwear Group acquires specialty kidswear retailer The Trybe

Celene Ignacio
Supply chain

Fast food chains Hungry Jacks, KFC, McDonald’s fined for waste pollution

Inside Franchise Business
Strategy IR Pro

How the ‘four Ds’ help Ghd MD Ludovic Dellazzeri stay productive

Tamera Francis
Regulatory

Shein confirms axing suppliers caught using child labour

Helen Reid
Sports & adventure IR Pro

The Olympic opportunity: How brands can sustain their momentum beyond the Games

Nick Gray
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.