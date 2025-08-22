TK Maxx sets opening date for first Australian flagship

Global off-price department store chain TK Maxx, owned by TJX company, is set to open its first Australian flagship in Melbourne CBD on October 16.

The two-storey store will offer a wide range of products from major brands at small prices, including women’s, men’s and kids’ apparel, accessories, footwear, beauty, homewares and gifts.

“TK Maxx Australia is busy helping to ensure this will be our best opening yet, with plenty of ‘gold finds’ and big brands at small prices to discover,” said Tony Dunseath, TK Maxx Australia’s marketing director.

The TJX company operates over 5000 stores and six e-commerce sites under several brands, including TJ Maxx, Homesense, Marshalls, HomeGoods, and Sierra, across nine countries, such as Australia, the US, Canada, and European countries.

In 2023, TK Maxx opened a store at Ocean Keys Shopping Centre in Clarkson, marking its entry into the WA market, with 20 existing stores in Melbourne

Back in 2015, the parent company acquired 35 Trade Secret discount department stores in NSW, Victoria, and Queensland, which are now known as TK Maxx stores.