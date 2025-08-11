JB Hi-Fi sees higher-than-expected growth across brands

Electronics and appliances retailer JB Hi-Fi has seen a 10 per cent jump in its group sales to $10.6 billion this financial year.

The group’s EBIT rose 7.3 per cent to $694.1 million and its net profit after tax saw a 5.4 per cent increase to $462.4 million year-on-year.

This comes as group CEO Terry Smart announces his departure from the company in October, with group COO Nick Wells stepping into the role.

“It has been another strong year of sales and earnings, as we built on the momentum of the previous year,” said outgoing group CEO Terry Smart.

“The company stayed focused on its core proposition of driving great value and delivering consistently high levels of customer service, which continued to resonate with our customers.”

JB Hi-Fi’s Australian division reported a total sales increase of 7.5 per cent to $7.10 billion, driven by promotional activity, mobile phone sales, and computer and gaming hardware sales, with its online sales increasing by 16.4 per cent to $1.19 billion.

In Australia, the brand’s gross profit rose by 6.4 per cent to $1.56 billion, with its gross margin down to 22 per cent and its EBIT seeing an 8 per cent increase at $530.3 million.

The group’s The Good Guys brand total sales increased by 6.9 per cent to $2.87 million, with online sales rising by 9.9 per cent to $425.2 million.

The Good Guys’ gross profit saw an 8.2 per cent increase to $672.4 million, with its gross margin up to 23.5 per cent and its EBIT increasing by 1.1 per cent to $159.8 million.

Last September, the group completed a 75 per cent acquisition of home appliance and bathroom retailer E&S, and over the period of ownership, the brands saw a 5.2 per cent rise in total sales to $225.2 million and an EBIT of $4.2 million.

In New Zealand, the brand’s total sales increased by 20.8 per cent to $361.7 million, with online sales surging by 48.1 per cent to $57.5 million.

Its gross profit in the market grew by 21.3 per cent to $61.4 million, with its gross margin up to 17 per cent and its EBIT was negative $182,500, down from negative $1.8 million.