RFG’s Beefy’s makes Gold Coast debut as network grows

Image of Beefy's pie in front of shop logo.
A second Beefy’s is expected to launch in Gold Coast’s Oxenford in early October. (Source: Supplied)
By Darshana Gupta

Queensland pie brand Beefy’s has opened its first Gold Coast store in Coolangatta, marking its 14th store nationally and its fifth new opening following the brand’s acquisition by Retail Food Group in late 2023.

A second Beefy’s is expected to launch in Gold Coast’s Oxenford in early October, with the company announcing its plans to roll out 50 new stores by 2028.

“We’ve had so many requests to bring Beefy’s to the GC, and we’re excited to share our pies with a whole new community,” said Beefy’s brand manager, Taylor Sneddon.

The new Coolangatta store will also serve Beefy’s signature blend coffee along with its full food menu.

Beefy’s current network spans South-East Queensland and Northern NSW with stores across Cannon Hill, Capalaba, Toowoomba, Ballina, Gympie, Traveston, and more, with a new Morayfield store to open in late September.

