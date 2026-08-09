Stax saved by Pushas founders; empty orders remain unresolved

Perth-founded activewear brand Stax, which collapsed into receivership in late June, has been bought out by investors behind the sneaker-reselling marketplace Pushas. But the new owners say the responsibility to complete Stax’s unfulfilled orders is not theirs.

The collapse of Don and Matilda Robertson’s activewear company led to “the most difficult chapter” of their lives. Customers at the time expressed outrage at the company for allegedly continuing to take orders despite not being able to fulfill them.

Inside Retail broke the news in early July that the process of selling the business had formally begun in early July. Now, as of August 10, it has been revealed that the Pushas-led group is the company’s new owners.

“Stax remains one of Australia’s most recognised activewear brands, with a loyal customer community and strong long-term potential,” said lead investor Sandy Li-Truong.

“Our responsibility now is to earn the trust of the Stax community. That starts with bringing in a team that can rebuild the business on strong foundations, invest in quality and deliver the experience customers expect from the brand.”

Co-lead investor Justin Truong is set to assume the role of chairperson at Stax. He is now responsible for finding a new CEO to run the company’s operations.

Both Sandy and Justin take on the new venture after their successful Pushas business.

Founded in 2017 by the pair, the Sydney-based online marketplace specialises in the reselling of sneakers, streetwear, and collectibles. Business Insider has previously reported Pusha’s gross annual sales volume to be in excess of $10 million.

Justin, however, warned customers not to expect refunds for their unfulfilled orders at this point.

“We have enormous respect for the community the founders built over the past decade,” he said.

“Although legal responsibility for orders placed with the previous entity did not transfer to the new ownership, we recognise the impact on affected customers and are actively exploring meaningful ways to support them as the brand relaunches.”

The Stax website is set to relaunch before summer. The business is expected to have a “renewed focus” on what it calls “considered” product releases.