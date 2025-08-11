Woolworths takes Aussie groceries to Hong Kong 

Woolworths has joined forces with Hong Kong’s premium supermarket chain, Market Place, to launch a selection of its own-brand products in the market.

More than 90 Woolworths-branded items are now available across Market Place and 3hreesixty stores.

The diverse range includes organic coffee sourced from the Andes Mountains in Peru, 100 per cent natural snap-frozen fruits, additive-free organic canned vegetables, and 99 per cent fruit juices with no added sugar.

This strategic partnership aims to provide Hong Kong shoppers with Australian favourites at affordable prices, enhancing everyday grocery options with Woolworths’ quality.

Market Place, formerly known as Market Place by Jasons, is a premium supermarket chain under DFI Retail Group.

DFI also operates 3hreesixty and Oliver’s The Delicatessen in Hong Kong, alongside a broad portfolio of supermarkets across Asia, including Wellcome, Cold Storage, Hero, and Giant.