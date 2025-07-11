Woolworths expands digital trolleys to more states

Woolworths is expanding its Scan&Go Trolleys, Australia’s first digital trolley, to 25 more stores across NSW, Queensland, Victoria following a successful trial.

The technology, which was first introduced last August at 10 NSW stores, allows customers to use their Everyday Rewards card to unlock a tablet-style device from the charging wall at the store and attach it to their trolleys.

Shoppers can then scan items using the built-in scanner and add groceries to their carts as they go, and then pay without having to scan again at self-checkout counters.

The system also allows customers to track their spending and identify savings as they shop.

“We have noticed that over 70 per cent of Scan&Go Trolley users are repeat customers, which supports our expansion into Victoria and Queensland respectively,” said Woolworths 360 MD, Rob McCartney.

“To add, young families in particular have told us Scan&Go Trolley is helping them balance their budget, as they can track their spending in real time.”

Some locations supporting the Scan&Go trollies are Woolworths Lane Cove, Mortdale, Neutral Bay Village, Chirnside Park, Malvern, Mornington East, Currimundi, Nambour, Noosa, among others.