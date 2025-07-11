Featured PostSupermarkets

Woolworths expands digital trolleys to more states

Image of Woolworths Scan&Go trolley tablet.
Shoppers can then scan items using the built-in scanner and add groceries to their carts. (Source: Supplied)
By Darshana Gupta

Woolworths is expanding its Scan&Go Trolleys, Australia’s first digital trolley, to 25 more stores across NSW, Queensland, Victoria following a successful trial.

The technology, which was first introduced last August at 10 NSW stores, allows customers to use their Everyday Rewards card to unlock a tablet-style device from the charging wall at the store and attach it to their trolleys. 

Shoppers can then scan items using the built-in scanner and add groceries to their carts as they go, and then pay without having to scan again at self-checkout counters. 

The system also allows customers to track their spending and identify savings as they shop.

“We have noticed that over 70 per cent of Scan&Go Trolley users are repeat customers, which supports our expansion into Victoria and Queensland respectively,” said Woolworths 360 MD, Rob McCartney.

“To add, young families in particular have told us Scan&Go Trolley is helping them balance their budget, as they can track their spending in real time.”

Some locations supporting the Scan&Go trollies are Woolworths Lane Cove, Mortdale, Neutral Bay Village, Chirnside Park, Malvern, Mornington East, Currimundi, Nambour, Noosa, among others.

Recommended By IR

Travel retail IR Pro

Is shutting inbound duty-free shops an effective long-term solution for Thailand?

Tong Van
Fashion & accessories

Birkenstock names new regional MD for Down Under

Celene Ignacio
Financial

Booktopia administrators call creditors’ meeting

Celene Ignacio
Marketing

Model trains, needlecraft and makeup: Australia’s June online shopping trends

Celene Ignacio
Regulatory

Restaurateur to be sued by Beastie Boys over ‘Sabotage’ ads

Blake Brittain
Store tech

Government set to pressure big tech over online scams

Byron Kaye
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.