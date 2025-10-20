Super Retail Group names BCF MD Paul Bradshaw as group CEO

Super Retail Group has appointed BCF MD Paul Bradshaw to become its new group CEO, effective November 1.

The appointment follows the dismissal of the company’s former CEO, Anthony Heraghty, over a lack of sufficient disclosure regarding his relationship with the company’s former chief human resources officer.

Bradshaw has over 30 years of retail leadership experience across Australia and the UK.

Since joining Super Retail Group in 2019, he has overseen the transformation of BCF, delivering strong operational and financial performance.

“The board is pleased to appoint Paul as our next group MD and CEO,” said Judith Swales, chair of the board.

“Paul has an exceptional understanding of retail, leads with a clear focus on the customer, and is highly regarded by his team and peers.”

“He has consistently demonstrated strategic clarity, commercial discipline and strong results. Under Paul’s leadership since 2019, BCF’s sales have grown 85 per cent and profit before tax has increased almost threefold.”

Bradshaw succeeds interim CEO David Burns, who will return to his position as CFO on November 1.

Before his time at Super Retail Group, Bradshaw held senior roles at Coles, ASDA and Safeway.

Bradshaw spent nearly a decade with Coles Group, serving as group GM store development and chief store operations officer.

“I’m proud of what we’ve achieved as a team and excited about the opportunity to lead Super Retail Group through its next chapter,” said Bradshaw.

“My focus will remain on delivering value for our customers, supporting our team, advancing our culture and driving sustainable returns for shareholders.”

BCF’s GM of retail operations, Michael Wassman, will step into the role of MD at BCF, also effective from November 1.

“We also congratulate Michael Wassman on his appointment to lead BCF,” said Swales.

“Michael has been a highly respected member of the BCF team for nearly 20 years, with a deep understanding of retail operations, strategy and merchandising.”