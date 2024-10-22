Sneaker culture and strategic zones: Inside Foot Locker’s new Melbourne flagship

for this launch. What role does the local market play in Foot Locker’s strategy for the Asia Pacific region, and how do you see this concept resonating with Australian consumers? Natalie Ellis: Melbourne is a great first location in the Pacific region for this store concept because of the sneaker and basketball community in the city and surrounding suburbs. The same level of passion is seen in many other parts of Australia and New Zealand. Melbourne Central offered an excellent footprint opportunity to bring this to life in a high-traffic, premium location. IR: Foot Locker has positioned this new store as a hub for sneaker culture, offering exclusive releases and community experiences. How important is community engagement in driving Foot Locker’s retail success, particularly in Australia? NE: Sneaker and basketball culture does not exist without the communities that make up those cultures. We try to add value to these communities through store events, community events, and local partnerships (like those with the NBL, NBL1, WNBL, Basketball Australia and Summer Jam). We also offer exclusive access to talent, such as NBA legend Carmelo Anthony recently visiting another one of our stores, and famed Air Max Plus sneaker designer Sean McDowell recently visiting some of our passionate suburban locations across Australia. The ‘Home Court’ experience is a major feature of the Melbourne Central store and is in partnership with Nike and the Jordan Brand. IR: Can you elaborate on how this partnership came to life and why it’s a focal point of the store? NE: Basketball is core to Foot Locker’s DNA. Home Court represents our commitment with Nike and Jordan Brand to sneaker and basketball culture. It was co-developed with Nike and blends exceptional customer service with the latest on-court and off-court products from several top brands. This new concept embodies Foot Locker and Nike’s shared vision to deliver the ultimate global, multi-brand basketball experience through: Customer-centric design: A visually striking space with street-inspired basketball elements and enhanced storytelling, designed for both distinction and flexibility. Immersive experiences: Bringing the thrill of the game into an immersive experience with digital elements and storytelling. Our partnership with Nike extends beyond the store too, with the globally recognised streetball event, Summer Jam, that Foot Locker and Jordan Brand execute every year in partnership with the tournament’s founders. IR: Foot Locker is known for its passionate ‘Stripers’ — what you call your store staff — who elevate the customer experience. How do you ensure the in-store experience stays consistent and personalised, especially in such a large, technology-driven space? NE: Our team has consistent values about being ‘always on’ for our consumers. The new concept and Melbourne Central space allow for highly personalised experiences, thanks to the clear zones for each type of shopper and the communal try-on area – the Kick It Club. We will also offer a customisation zone in the Sneaker Hub zone of the store. IR: The reimagined Melbourne Central store is part of Foot Locker’s broader ‘Lace Up’ transformation strategy. Can you share more about the long-term goals of this plan and how Australia fits into Foot Locker’s global growth strategy? NE: Foot Locker is the leader and originator of sneaker culture. With the right focus, investment and capabilities, we aim to drive steady long term growth. This ‘Reimagined’ concept is a key part of how we are lacing up for the future, along with other pillars of our strategy centred around best-in-class omni experience, deepening customer connection and expanding the exciting market we operate in of sneaker culture. We want to unlock the inner sneakerhead in all of us. IR: What’s next for Foot Locker in Australia and the broader Asia Pacific region? Are there any other exciting developments or store openings that we can expect in the near future? NE: Fortunately our whole category is exciting and every new product drop has a story to tell and consumers to connect with each week. One exciting upcoming initiative in our Melbourne Central store is the WNBL’s 2025 season launch event. They will launch their season from our store, which highlights how impactful the space is. It is a great way to celebrate both the store and becoming a recent major partner of the WNBL.