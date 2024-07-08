BusinessSupermarkets

Asian online grocer tempts shoppers with free milk and eggs

(Source: Ebest)
By Celene Ignacio

Online Asian supermarket Ebest is relaunching its website and offering free eggs and milk for first-time customers, in a move to attract buyers amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The free premium brand eggs or 1.5 litres of milk are being offered on a rotating basis to customers’ first order, along with a $10 off and complimentary delivery for orders over $59.

“We invite customers to explore our offerings and discover the value and variety available at an online grocer like ours,” said an Ebest spokesperson.

“At Ebest, we understand the challenges Australian families face in balancing quality and affordability. That’s why we’re offering free eggs and milk as a gesture of support during these times.”

Ebest offers over 50,000 products and currently has more than 160,000 registered users.

