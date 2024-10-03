Dior opens boutique in Sydney Westfield centre

French luxury brand Dior has opened a boutique in Westfield Bondi, Sydney.

The store combines traditional and modern elements, featuring a Versailles parquet floor and furniture in white, cream, beige, and grey inspired by the style of founding couturier Christian Dior.

A beach-themed capsule collection that includes eco-friendly items like a surfboard, a wetsuit, and a hammock – all inspired by the Australian lifestyle – is centre stage for the store’s debut.

Dior’s Autumn-Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection, designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, features garments that emphasise “diverse expressions of femininity” and is complemented with Victoire de Castellane’s Rose des Vents jewellery.

Another section will showcase the Dior Winter 2024-2025 collection by Kim Jones, which draws inspiration from Rudolf Nureyev.