SectorsOpenings & closings

Dior opens boutique in Sydney Westfield centre

Dior opens boutique in Sydney Westfield
(Source: Supplied)
By Kaycee Enerva

French luxury brand Dior has opened a boutique in Westfield Bondi, Sydney.

The store combines traditional and modern elements, featuring a Versailles parquet floor and furniture in white, cream, beige, and grey inspired by the style of founding couturier Christian Dior.

A beach-themed capsule collection that includes eco-friendly items like a surfboard, a wetsuit, and a hammock – all inspired by the Australian lifestyle – is centre stage for the store’s debut.

Dior’s Autumn-Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection, designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, features garments that emphasise “diverse expressions of femininity” and is complemented with Victoire de Castellane’s Rose des Vents jewellery.

Another section will showcase the Dior Winter 2024-2025 collection by Kim Jones, which draws inspiration from Rudolf Nureyev.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Data IR Pro

How Foot Locker is stepping up the customer experience with AI

Aron Lewin
Leadership

King Living’s former CEO Anna Carrabs takes up new role

Celene Ignacio
Shopping centres & malls IR Pro

Turning Singapore’s suburban malls into lifestyle hubs: Straits Retail GM

Anil Prabha
Marketing IR Pro

How an insight from Erik Nordstrom inspired Forty Winks’ rebrand

Dean Blake
Strategy

Brooklyn Donuts opens first NSW store, plans national footprint

Sarah Stowe
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay