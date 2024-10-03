‘All about the rush’: Why physical stores are critical during Black Friday

fully replicate. The lasting strength of bricks-and-mortar retail As retailers face shifting consumer habits and economic uncertainties, bricks-and-mortar stores continue to demonstrate their value. Even with the digital boom, foot traffic data from Black Friday 2023 highlights that physical locations played a pivotal role. Globally, shopper traffic was up by 46 per cent during Black Friday week compared to an average week, while in-store sales saw a remarkable 93 per cent increase. These figures underscore that, even in our increasingly digital world, people are still drawn to the tangible retail experience during major shopping events. Why physical stores remain central on Black Friday The appeal of instant gratification: Black Friday is all about the rush — shoppers are motivated by securing deals on the spot and taking their purchases home immediately. While online shopping offers convenience, it lacks the immediate satisfaction that only a physical store can provide — a distinct advantage that remains key during events like Black Friday. The in-store experience: Shopping in person allows customers to engage directly with products — whether it’s trying on clothes, testing gadgets, or comparing home goods. For categories like fashion, electronics, and décor, this hands-on experience often proves crucial in making a purchase decision. On Black Friday, when time-sensitive offers are at stake, the ability to assess a product instantly in-store becomes even more significant. Atmosphere and excitement: The atmosphere and vibe of a packed store on Black Friday creates an energy that simply cannot be replicated online. The festive vibe, in-store promotions, and personal touch of attentive service make shopping more than just a transaction — it becomes an event. Higher conversion rates: Data from Black Friday 2023 shows that nearly 50 per cent of in-store shoppers made a purchase, compared to the usual one in three. This indicates that when shoppers walk through the door on Black Friday, they’re highly motivated to buy — an opportunity smart retailers can capitalise on. Data-driven insights: Optimising for Black Friday 2024 The revival of physical retail during Black Friday is encouraging, but fine-tuning the in-store experience is vital if not crucial. This is where analytics platforms like Kepler Analytics become invaluable. Kepler’s real-time insights, driven by cutting-edge traffic sensor technology, they arm retailers with crucial data — everything from shopfront conversion rates to fitting room engagement. These insights are key to understanding shopper behaviour and driving sales. For instance, Kepler’s data showed that, despite economic challenges, foot traffic during Black Friday 2023 was up by 15 per cent compared to the previous year, reflecting continued consumer interest in physical shopping. Yet, it also revealed a 6.5 per cent dip in conversion rates, highlighting the need to refine in-store strategies to capture as many sales as possible. The growing relevance of physical retail on Black Friday Looking ahead, it’s clear that while the role of bricks-and-mortar stores on Black Friday is evolving, they remain absolutely essential. And here’s why: Reimagining in-store experiences: To unlock the full potential of Black Friday, retailers need to create distinctive in-store experiences that draw customers in. This could involve exclusive promotions, special events, or immersive displays that engage all the senses. Data-driven strategies: Real-time data that gives retailers a precise understanding of how customers navigate their stores, where they pause, and what drives conversions. Armed with these insights, retailers can optimise everything from store layouts to staffing levels, ensuring they’re fully prepared for Black Friday’s influx of shoppers. Connecting online and offline channels: The most successful retailers aren’t those pitting e-commerce against bricks-and-mortar but those seamlessly integrating both. Options like “Click and Collect” (BOPIS) blend digital convenience with the in-store experience, boosting foot traffic during Black Friday. Strategies for physical retail success on Black Friday To make the most of Black Friday 2024, consider these strategies: Plan well in advance: The battle for Black Friday shoppers is intense. By planning early, retailers can craft enticing offers and marketing campaigns that hit home with customers. Optimise staffing levels: With nearly half of in-store visitors converting into buyers, having enough staff on hand is crucial. Well-trained teams can assist shoppers efficiently, reducing frustration and boosting sales. Create memorable experiences: Beyond discounts, focus on making the in-store experience engaging and memorable. From exclusive events to personalised services, creating the consumer right atmosphere and energy will encourage customers to choose physical stores over online shopping. Conclusion Black Friday 2023 reaffirmed the central role that bricks-and-mortar stores play in the retail landscape. Consumers continue to value in-person experiences, and physical shops offer advantages that online platforms simply can’t match. By harnessing real-time data, prioritising experience-driven shopping, and integrating digital strategies, retailers can ensure their bricks-and-mortar stores remain key players in Black Friday’s ongoing success. In an ever-evolving retail world, Black Friday reminds us that sometimes the traditional ways — like popping into a shop — still carry a special allure. For retailers, balancing this nostalgia with modern innovation is the key to thriving in an increasingly omnichannel environment.