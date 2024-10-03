BusinessStrategy

What Cosmetique’s IPO says about the booming beauty services industry

By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Cosmetique, an Australian national cosmetic and injectables chain, has announced plans for a $17.5 million ASX listing of parent company Stormeur. The beauty service chain is looking to cash in on a long-held economic theory in retail, dubbed the ‘lipstick effect’, that in times of economic hardship, consumer spending on beauty and feel-good services remains strong. Cosmetique offers a range of personal and beauty services, specialising in injectables, laser hair removal, and various beauty

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay