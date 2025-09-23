BusinessMarketing

How Sephora, Condé Nast are changing retail with creator-led shopping platforms

A hand clutching several beauty products above a Sephora shopping bag, set against a light gray background.
“I believe the consumer is ready for this in a big way.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Over the past week, the retail industry has been buzzing over Sephora and Condé Nast’s announcements that they will launch creator-led storefronts.  The beauty retailer’s ‘My Sephora Storefront’ will allow US influencers to build shoppable digital storefronts and share curated product recommendations with their followers that can then be integrated into the brand’s DTC site and shopping app.  Condé Nast’s ‘Vette’, meanwhile, promises creator-led commerce at scale

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Sustainability

Pandora commits to 100 per cent recycled gold, silver jewellery

Celene Ignacio
Financial

Rate hold ‘cold comfort’ for retailers

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

Why Mocka is betting on kids furniture as its next major growth category

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Strategy IR Pro

“I vowed never to have a brand after Triangl”: Meet Erin Deering’s new label

Tamera Francis
Sports & adventure

KMD Brands into the red after all brands suffer falling sales

Celene Ignacio
Financial

Premier Retail’s sales drop on weaker Smiggle, Apparel Brands’ results

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay