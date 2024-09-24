Zambrero opens 300th global restaurant

Mexican feel-good franchise Zambrero opened its 300th restaurant globally on 18 September.

The newest location is on Glenferrie Road, Hawthorn, Melbourne with experienced Zambrero franchisee Luke Grady at the helm.

Grady owns 10 restaurants and has been involved with the brand since 2015.

“We’re very excited to open the 300th restaurant in Hawthorn. There’s a real buzz around Melbourne at the moment with lots of new Zambrero restaurants opening in and around the city,” he said.

Zambrero is celebrating with a free burrito promotion. On 25 September Zambrero will be giving away 300 burritos at each of the 300 locations across Australia, New Zealand, the UK and Ireland, and the US.

Matt Kenny, Zambrero CEO, said this milestone was a good way to celebrate with customers as the chain continues to grow.

“We’re opening a new restaurant every week as we bring Feel Good Mex to more people,” Kenny said.

Zambrero was founded in Canberra 19 years ago by Dr Sam Prince.

“Three hundred restaurants is a momentous milestone, and I want to thank our wonderful franchise network, restaurant teams and, most importantly, our customers for making this possible,” he said.

This story was originally published on Franchise Executives.