“Asia is a key region for us”: Kypris’ CEO Chase Polan

erformance skincare, this felt like an opportune moment to introduce Kypris to a market that embraces innovation yet treasures tradition.” She added that the company views Japan as a crucial market for furthering its global expansion. Kypris’ most coveted products, including Antioxidant Dew, Puff of Love, Cerulean Soothing Hydration Mask, and Moonlight Catalyst, are currently available through select retailers, including Cosme Kitchen locations and their webshop. “We will also emphasise our sustainable sourcing and the exquisite craftsmanship behind our formulas, with a focus on ingredients such as wildcrafted botanicals coupled with green biotechnology that resonate with the high standards of Japanese consumers,” Polan said. “Additionally, we will lean into educating consumers on how Kypris products fit into daily beauty rituals – a key aspect of Japanese skincare culture.” The Japanese beauty market, like others across Asia, demands a comprehensive grasp of consumer preferences to establish a presence in a highly competitive landscape. To address this, the company aims to emphasise its ‘Ecstatic Beauty’ philosophy in its approach to the Japanese market. “While many brands in Japan focus on either technology or natural ingredients, Kypris unites the two worlds offering a skincare experience that is efficacious, indulgent, and eco-luxe,” Polan said. “We feel strongly that Kypris’ ecstatic beauty rituals of potency and gentleness, our emphasis on the sensual aspect of products (in texture and experience), and our approach to sustainability will be a beautiful addition to the many coveted and excellent brands touted in the Japanese market.” According to Statista, Japan’s beauty and personal care market is expected to reach US$47.94 billion this year, with a projected annual growth rate of 2.25 per cent. “Partnerships are an integral part of our strategy as we enter the Japanese market,” Polan said, adding the brand is in discussions with a select group of retailers. “Our collaborations will be established with the intent of fostering an authentic and meaningful connection with the Japanese audience.” While entering a new market is exciting, the company is also aware of a potential set of challenges when it comes to operating in new markets. “One of the key hurdles will be establishing brand recognition and trust in a market that is already crowded with esteemed domestic and international brands. However, we view this as an opportunity,” she added. The CEO said Kypris will focus on educating consumers about what makes the brand unique. “We believe that once consumers experience the brand, they will understand how we stand apart.” Bigger ambition Founded 10 years ago, the brand is known for its skincare products supported by science, and made with nourishing botanicals for naturally beautiful skin. Kypris’ strategic vision extends beyond its current achievements. The company is actively exploring expansion opportunities in adjacent markets, including South Korea, Singapore, and China, where there is an increasing consumer demand for premium, natural beauty products. “Asia is a key region for us,” she said. “We are also looking to strengthen our presence in Europe and continue our growth in North America.” “Our goal is to introduce Kypris to markets where consumers are seeking sustainable, effective skincare solutions that offer a true connection to nature, science and an experience of Ecstatic Beauty,” she concluded. Further reading, Estee Lauder loses its shine in China: What went wrong?