BusinessStrategy

“Asia is a key region for us”: Kypris’ CEO Chase Polan

By Tong Van
After expanding in North America, high-end beauty brand Kypris is now turning its attention to the Asian market, starting with its debut in Japan. “Japan’s deep cultural appreciation for beauty, ritual, and craftsmanship closely aligns with Kypris’ ethos,” Chase Polan, founder and CEO of Kypris, told Inside Retail. “The Japanese consumer is highly discerning, valuing products that offer not only efficacy but also an experience. Given the rising interest in natural, high-perform

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay