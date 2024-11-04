BusinessStrategy

Laura Ashley expands into jewellery market

By Celene Ignacio

Home and lifestyle brand Laura Ashley has expanded into the jewellery space, in partnership with British company Gecko Jewellery.

Laura Ashley has launched a new 60-piece collection, prices of which range from £10 (US$12.90) to £60.

“It’s truly inspiring to see how the jewellery designers have drawn from the iconic patterns that originated at a kitchen table in Pimlico over 70 years ago, and transformed them into a collection that seamlessly blends modern sophistication with timeless elegance,” said Poppy Marshall-Lawton, VP at Laura Ashley.

“We’re excited to see this collection launch, adding the perfect finishing touch to both our women’s and girls’ wear lines.”

The collection is available for purchase through UK independent shops and online on Primrose Hill Jewellery.

