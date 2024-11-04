BusinessStrategy

Myer’s strategic moves suggest the future of retail is consolidation and loyalty

Supplied: Myer.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Myer’s acquisition of Premier Investments’ Apparel Brands appears to be the next step in Olivia Wirth’s plan for the department store’s loyalty program, Myer One. “This is an opportunity to continue to grow it in a way that is a step change,” Wirth said about the impact of the acquisition on Myer One, which has 10.6 million members, at an investor briefing after the deal was announced. While the headlines have largely focused on the number of stores and sales Myer will add to its

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay