Clarins opens first Australian boutique store at Sydney’s QVB

Clarins has opened its first Australian boutique at Sydney’s Queen Victoria Building, providing a range of skincare products and a complimentary 20-minute express facial.

“This milestone brings our 70-year French heritage and renowned beauty expertise closer to our clients than ever before,” said Jerome Bellony, MD of Clarins Australia and New Zealand.

Aside from its products, which include the Double Serum and the Lip Comfort Oil tower, the shop offers professional beauty services and treatments.

“At Clarins, every product is designed not just to make you look good but to help you feel better, and that philosophy extends to our retail experience.”

Clarins boasts of its sustainable materials and energy-efficient practices as part of its responsible beauty commitment.