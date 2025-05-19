Motorbike retailer Peter Stephens Motorcycles collapses

Motorcycle retailer Peter Stephens Motorcycles has entered voluntary administration, putting 400 jobs on the line along with the future of 15 dealerships across Victoria, NSW, SA and WA.

The company represents brands including Harley Davidson, Yamaha, BRP, Ducati and Triumph and sells motorcycle parts, accessories, servicing, finance and insurance.

Craig Shepard, Michael Korda and Andrew Knight of KordaMentha Restructuring have been appointed as voluntary administrators for the retailer.

Shepard said the business would continue trading while the administrators seek expressions of interest on all or parts of the organisation.

“With more than 50 years of brand recognition, an established dealer footprint across the country and a significant share of the local motorcycle market, there is a genuine turnaround opportunity here,” said Shepard.

“These are strong foundations for a new owner to set the business up for future success,” he said.

Peter Stephens had an annual turnover of around $250 million last year and currently employs 400 people.