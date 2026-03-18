‘Chanelmania’: How Matthieu Blazy turned three runways into a global rebrand

ite a fashion house. By aligning collection drops with fashion weeks, controlling scarcity and maintaining narrative coherence from runway to store, Chanel has reasserted its cultural and commercial relevance. The result is a textbook revival: century-old maison proving that when creative direction, timing and retail execution move in sync, legacy can in fact feel new again. A new era, written in lights Blazy’s debut ready-to-wear outing for Spring/Summer 2026 was less a show than a lesson in Chanel’s past and future. Beneath glowing planets suspended in the restored Grand Palais, models walked between Mars and Jupiter as if orbiting around a new sun: a vision of Chanel that was universal, modern and emotionally legible.​ He framed the set as a dream “outside of time,” a metaphor for the house’s promise of freedom and the universality of the Chanel woman. The collection itself unfolded in three arcs – Un Paradoxe, Le Jour, L’Universel – a narrative structure that helped editors and clients instantly parse the proposition: boyish tailoring rooted in Gabrielle’s borrowed-from-the-boys wardrobe, softened daywear scattered with knit camellias and exuberant pattern and embellishment to close. Runway as retail forecast If the show built a universe, the retail rollout turned it into a business plan. Chanel timed the in-store drop of Blazy’s debut to coincide with Paris Fashion Week in March, effectively casting the city as an IRL showroom for the collection. Editors, stylists and VICs reportedly slipped between shows to buy east–west flap bags, embossed croc pumps and the new crescent “croissant” bags before they disappeared, with queues snaking outside Rue Cambon and department store concessions. Rumours of near-hour-long waits, sold-out sizes and clients flying long-haul simply to secure pieces created the kind of scarcity story money can’t easily buy. In New York, the uptown flagship became the sole portal for the debut, intensifying desire through controlled access. Anecdotes of empty champagne flutes, customers calling in every favour for early appointments, and industry figures paying full price rather than waiting for loans underscored a crucial shift: Chanel’s new narrative was powerful enough to turn insiders into consumers again. Couture as algorithm-friendly escapism In January, Blazy’s first haute couture collection extended his runway strategy: big ideas rendered in imagery optimised for both salon clients and social feeds. The Grand Palais was transformed into a fairytale garden of giant pink-and-red fungi, inspired by a haiku about pausing to notice beauty in difficult times. He described the show as “a break… something magical… a calm moment of quietness,” positioning couture as emotional respite amid geopolitical and economic anxiety. The clothes delivered on that brief: airy tweeds, tactile embroideries and reworked house codes that felt almost weightless, sensual in the literal sense of inviting touch. As with the debut, the casting and front row sharpened the message. A$AP Rocky seated beside Margaret Qualley and Dua Lipa signalled a widening of Chanel’s gaze, while the collection’s many archetypes – ingénue, intellectual, eccentric – made it clear there was no single “Chanel girl” anymore. For a global audience watching via TikTok and YouTube, the giant mushrooms and fluttering paillettes offered instant, shareable proof that couture can still surprise. Autumn/Winter and the metamorphosis story By Autumn/Winter 2026, Blazy no longer needed to insist on his vision; he could refine it. The collection was framed by a line from Gabrielle Chanel – “Be a caterpillar by day and a butterfly by night” – and soundtracked by a remix of Lady Gaga’s “Just Dance,” a neat summary of his thesis: fashion as daily pragmatism with built‑in escape hatches.​ Seventy‑plus looks moved between sharp tailoring, chain‑weighted hems and colour-saturated, feathered finales, all styled in ways that made the paradox legible: function and fiction, sensible and seductive, day and night. On real women in the front row – from Lily‑Rose Depp and Jennie Kim to Teyana Taylor – the same pieces read alternately polished, sensual or camp, proof of a “Chanel code” flexible enough to support divergent identities without losing coherence. Selling a rebrand in real time The wider context makes Blazy’s impact more striking. Across luxury, designer changes were supposed to reboot demand at a moment of slowing growth, soaring prices and oversaturated marketing channels. But runway buzz does not automatically convert into traffic, let alone queues. Blazy’s Chanel is emerging as an exception because the narrative is unusually closed‑loop. Each show offers a clear, emotionally resonant story rooted in house history; each set creates indelible imagery; each casting and front row choice signals inclusivity without diluting luxury; and crucially, the product in stores looks like what walked. The near-synchronised arrival of his debut collection with his sophomore ready‑to‑wear outing created what one observer called a “perfect storm”. The show drove desire for a collection clients could buy immediately, while the visible sell‑through fed the myth of a new Chanel mania. The New York Times “Chanelmania” headline captured the mood, but the phenomenon is more than hype. It is a case study in how, in 2026, a runway can still sell a rebrand – when the spectacle is tightly wired to store rails, when heritage is treated as a live resource rather than a museum, and when a century‑old house is willing to present itself, once again, as a work in metamorphosis.