IR ProHealth & beauty

What retailers can learn from Australia’s jojoba revival

The skincare brand that turned a forgotten NSW crop into global retail success.
By Tahlia Whitfield
Before skincare brand The Jojoba Company was selling one bottle every minute, few Australians had even heard of its namesake key ingredient.  In fact, the business’s success can be traced back to a gamble made decades ago by founder Vicki Engsall’s father, who planted the unfamiliar crop on his farm near Yenda in the Riverina. “It was a bold decision with no guarantees of success,” Engsall tells Inside Retail today. “But he could see the potential of a crop that was both susta

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