Squeezed from both sides: Why 7-Eleven could not make India work

d closed every outlet. “We confirm that our Master Franchisee, Reliance, which operates 7-Eleven stores in Mumbai and Pune, closed all 31 stores on September 30,” the company said in a statement. Seven & I declined to say why the stores closed. It said it still wants to serve Indian customers and will consider “several options” to build a long-term presence in the market. Reliance Retail has not commented publicly. Two attempts, one outcome India has been difficult for 7-Eleven from the start. Future Group signed the original franchise deal in February 2019, and founder Kishore Biyani spoke of opening 1000 stores in Mumbai alone before moving to other cities. Future opened none. Its subsidiary, Future 7-India Convenience, booked a net loss of Rs17.3 crore in FY21 without a single store trading, and the two sides ended the agreement in October 2021 after Future missed its store-opening targets and franchise-fee payments. Reliance signed within days and opened the Andheri store that weekend. It took the network to a peak of about 60 stores. Christian Westphal, a creative and business strategist at SilverSpoon Consultancy, sees the exit as a verdict on the format rather than the brand. “This leaves a physical convenience store squeezed between the low-cost kirana and technology-led delivery,” he told Inside Retail. “With higher rents, staffing and operating costs, 7-Eleven needed significant scale and sales density to make the model profitable.” Below the convenience store sits the kirana. Neighbourhood shops still account for about 91 per cent of India’s grocery sales, according to consultancy Redseer, which expects their share to remain around 86 per cent in 2030. Redseer’s research shows most kirana trade sits in the Rs100–200 average order value range. Families usually run these stores from owned or cheaply rented premises, and many extend informal credit to regular customers. A 7-Eleven on a Mumbai high street carries a commercial lease, salaried staff, a cold chain for fresh food and a royalty to its franchisor, yet much of its range overlaps with what the kirana down the road sells for less. “At the same time, quick-commerce players such as Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart have redefined convenience by delivering many of the same products to consumers within minutes,” Westphal added. A partner with other priorities The harder question for franchisors is what the master franchisee was building at the same time. Reliance Retail is India’s largest retailer. It reported gross revenue of Rs3.70 lakh crore (US$39.3 billion) in the year to March 2026 and ended the year with 20,160 stores, including more than 1000 Smart Bazaar outlets. Of that total, the remaining 31 7-Elevens represented about 0.15 per cent of Reliance’s physical network. Reliance has also become one of India’s largest quick-commerce operators. Its JioMart hyperlocal service draws on more than 3100 stores, a mix of dark stores and walk-in outlets, in more than 1200 cities, chief financial officer Dinesh Taluja said on the FY26 earnings call. Reliance also operates Smart Point, its own small-format neighbourhood grocery store, which doubles as a pick-up and delivery hub for JioMart orders, according to Reliance Retail’s website. Neither company has said Reliance neglected 7-Eleven, and no evidence suggests it did. But the structure created an obvious tension. Reliance was paying royalties on a brand whose purpose – quick access to everyday essentials close to home – its own formats pursued at far greater scale and without a licence fee. “India has not rejected convenience retail but has redefined what convenience means,” Westphal said. “Localisation therefore needs to go beyond adapting the store or assortment. It requires understanding the unique economics of the Indian market, the way consumers shop, and how the retail landscape is structured.”