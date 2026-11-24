its most expansion-minded players. The category sits at the value end of the pricing continuum and is vulnerable to being caught in the pincers of rising merchandise costs and a consumer pulling back on discretionary spending. It can’t raise prices willy-nilly to maintain gross margin. It must do so carefully, if and when it does. “When” is much more likely than “if”. The company noted that the Chinese yuan has appreciated more than 9 per cent against the Thai baht over the past year. Combined with rising freight costs, this has hit Moshi Moshi particularly hard because it sources most of its products from China. That pain will inevitably be passed on to its customers. But there is more. Moshi Moshi’s same-store sales growth has consistently shown signs of levelling off, and selling expenses have ballooned to the point where overall revenue growth isn’t reaching the bottom line. This suggests that 2027 might be an inflexion point for the company’s growth model, with consolidation taking precedence over growth. It might just be an inflexion point for the whole category in Southeast Asia. Ballooning expenses On October 18, Moshi Moshi reported its third-quarter results. Operating revenue for the quarter rose 16.7 per cent year-on-year to 985.6 million Thai baht (US$30 million). This keeps it in line with the company’s goal of a steady 15–20 per cent growth rate through the end of the decade. Gross profit rose by virtually the same amount as revenues for a gross margin of 55.7 per cent, although this represented a 70-basis-point sequential decline. With selling expenses growing more than 20 per cent, outpacing revenues, net after-tax profit rose only 11.5 per cent to 153.1 million baht (US$4.6 million). For the first nine months of the year, operating revenue grew 17.1 per cent, gross profit by 18.8 per cent and net profit by 18.1 per cent. The nine-month numbers therefore look fine, but there is no mistaking a discernible slowing in momentum. In the third quarter, exactly 75 per cent of the year-on-year revenue growth was attributable to growth in the store count and probably also, to some extent, to e-commerce. (The company has a warehouse in west Bangkok, but it doesn’t reveal how much of its e-commerce orders are fulfilled from there.) Same-store sales grew by 4.1 per cent, virtually the same pace as in the previous quarter and the quarter before that, so you could say that it appears to have reached a ceiling under the current growth model. It finished the quarter with 228 stores, 17 of them freestanding, flung across Greater Bangkok and 68 of Thailand’s 76 provinces. No more low-hanging fruit There are a few clues that Moshi Moshi’s store fleet expansion in Thailand has limits: one is the stagnation of same-store sales growth, another is the growing emphasis on freestanding stores outside of malls, and another is the rising cost of servicing the existing and new stores, as evidenced by the growth rate of selling costs outpacing revenue growth. Collectively, the number of potential locations is difficult to estimate, but one of the most significant constraints is the shopping mall network. The number of mall locations in Thailand is limited to about 500, including full regional and superregional centres as well as the community malls that go hand-in-hand with Big C and Lotus’s hypermarkets. But because of overlapping trade areas and substandard locations, there isn’t room for 500 stores, and stores are likely to seriously cannibalise each other after they exceed about 300 in a couple of years. Locations near university campuses are also being targeted, but not all are suitable or in complementary trade areas to existing stores. Oh! Some’s exit: an opportunity and a warning For the time being, Moshi Moshi’s target of 35 net new store openings for 2026 looks to be well on its way to completion. The company is also renovating and expanding existing stores. Looking further afield and further into the future, there is also the possibility of overseas expansion, but this is where things have become really interesting. The feared assault on Southeast Asian markets by Singapore-headquartered Oh! Some, a purveyor of licensed, value-oriented lifestyle products similar to Moshi Moshi and Miniso, has turned into a damp squib. It has either shrunk its store count or exited completely from Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Thailand itself, where it only recently opened three stores. High operating costs and lukewarm sales unravelled Oh! Some’s economics, another sobering lesson for retailers everywhere not to put hubris and ambition in front of economic analysis. For Moshi Moshi, this presents both an opportunity and a warning. The opportunity has arisen because a major competitor has been at least partially eliminated and left potential white space in the markets of several neighbouring countries; the warning is that in a category where maintaining low prices for appealing, design-rich products is a bedrock of success, rapid expansion is unwise and extensive market testing is essential. Oh! Some failed to heed this, took on bloated operating costs, and paid the price. Moshi Moshi will have to look at this and learn: it is a big success in Thailand, but how well will its Thai operating model adapt to a foreign market? Marketing events and influencers Meanwhile, the company continues to churn out 1,000 new products a month across its 13 merchandise categories to keep its stores fresh and encourage repeat visits. It wants to appeal more to a younger age group (6–12) and is using brand events and celebs to get the message out. This costs money and accounts partly for the growth in selling expenses. With cost pressures not about to ease and certainly not before the end of this year, Moshi Moshi’s model is going to get its stiffest test yet. Further reading: Why Moshi Moshi may need to look beyond Thailand