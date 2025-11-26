Inside the family succession reshaping Zegna’s 115-year-old luxury empire

e reorganises one of Italy’s last large family-controlled luxury houses, whose portfolio includes Zegna, Thom Browne and Tom Ford. As executive chairman, Gildo Zegna will focus on safeguarding the integrity and heritage of all three brands while continuing to oversee the group’s textile division, general counsel, and external relations functions, including sustainability and investor relations. Tagliabue, meanwhile, becomes the first non-family CEO in the company’s modern history. Over the past decade, he played a central role in the business’s transformation, overhauling its financial structure, steering its vertical integration and supporting its move toward a multibrand luxury ecosystem, culminating in Zegna’s 2021 listing on the New York Stock Exchange. “Over the past decade, Tagliabue has been a cornerstone of our group, leading the company through key transformations,” Gildo Zegna, chairman and CEO of the Ermenegildo Zegna Group, said. “The Ermenegildo Zegna Group is a custodian of authenticity. Tagliabue embodies this philosophy and will support the CEOs of our brands in pursuing the Group’s mission as a trusted and forward-looking guide.” Working in close partnership with the group’s executive chairman, Tagliabue will be responsible for shaping and executing the group’s long-term strategy, driving business performance across all brands and further strengthening the integration of the company’s corporate functions. He will also oversee manufacturing operations. Gian Franco Santhià, currently group control and chief accounting officer, will be appointed as the overall CFO, reporting to the group’s CEO. Edoardo and Angelo: A fourth generation steps forward Still in their late thirties, Edoardo and Angelo have spent years inside the business, taking on increasingly significant roles. Edoardo, who currently oversees content, digital strategy and innovation, will take the lead on brand growth, marketing, image and creative direction alongside Zegna artistic director Alessandro Sartori. Angelo, who leads global retail excellence and the EMEA region, will run the merchandising, product and commercial operations across retail and wholesale. Over the past decade, under Sartori’s creative vision and Edoardo’s digital stewardship, Zegna has repositioned itself away from rigid tailoring toward a broader luxury lifestyle rooted in material innovation, fluid silhouettes and ultra-premium leisurewear. A culture built on ‘no drama’ leadership For decades, those who visited Zegna’s headquarters in Trivero described it as serene and understated, a far cry from the theatrics often associated with fashion houses. The culture, they say, radiates trust, humility and craftsmanship. “You can’t really call vibrant Zegna ‘Quiet Luxury’ unless you are referring to the “no drama” way that Gildo has navigated his grandfather’s innovative family heirloom,” Milton Pedraza, CEO of Luxury Institute, said on LinkedIn. “There is one man who has quietly, effectively and efficiently led Zegna to unmatched success: Gildo Zegna.” “Not one to seek the spotlight, for decades, Gildo has always been the humble and kind inspiration and guiding light for the family and the brand. Always a gentle, welcoming smile. So much to learn from such a human being.” Few family-owned luxury houses have survived four generations, let alone expanded globally, gone public, and preserved a cohesive cultural identity. Zegna’s transition shows how it might be done – plan early, move slowly, prioritise values and elevate leaders from within rather than reaching for external saviours. “The succession has been handled with no drama. Because that’s the Gildo way,” Pedraza added. “There is no doubt in my mind that Zegna will continue to adapt and flourish through the ages. Timeless relevance is the Zegna Way.” Further reading: Simon Wolf on turning his 190-year-old family firm into a global luxury leader.