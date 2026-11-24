The owner of Dickies, Off-White, and Hurley’s attempt to take over the struggling KMD Brands has taken a hit, investors on the ASX have been told.

KMD Brands entered into discussions with brand management giant Bluestar Alliance early this month over a potential takeover. The talks came after heavy losses for KMD, a long-running equity raise assisted by Goldman Sachs, and the resignation of its chair.

Throughout this period, the owner of Kathmandu, Rip Curl and Oboz maintained the “substantial potential” of its brands. The talks with Bluestar had a deadline of December 23 to materialise.

“Bluestar has declined to further progress its due diligence and the negotiation of transaction terms unless either a significant extension is granted to the period during which KMD is unable to respond to any superior proposal, or KMD agrees to a reimbursement of Bluestar’s costs should a transaction with Bluestar not proceed,” the ASX-listed retailer told investors.

“Bluestar’s decision was not driven by any material adverse matter identified through Bluestar’s due diligence investigations.

“The board has carefully considered Bluestar’s requests and has determined today that it would not be in the best interests of shareholders to extend the current exclusivity period in the circumstances and has been unable to reach agreement with Bluestar on a reasonable cost reimbursement arrangement.”

This now gives the negotiations until December 2 to materialise, with a transaction only possible if either party concedes on its demands. KMD Brands said it remains focused on the “disciplined execution” of its strategic turnaround.

“The board will assess credible expressions of interest that may deliver superior value for shareholders, having regard to the interests of other stakeholders,” it added.