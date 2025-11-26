BusinessFurniture & homewares

Harvey Norman reports sales uplift in all markets

Harvey Norman store sign
Harvey Norman operates 121 overseas stores. (Source: Bigstock)
By Sean Cao

Harvey Norman has posted strong sales growth in its latest trading update, driven by solid performance across all markets, especially overseas.

For the period from July 1 to November 20, the ASX-listed furniture and electronics retailer saw aggregated sales increase 9.1 per cent year-on-year, with comparable sales up 8.1 per cent.

Sales in Australia and New Zealand were up 6.5 per cent and 8.2 per cent, respectively, during the period. 

Regarding overseas markets, the UK led the growth with a 123 per cent increase, followed by Slovenia and Croatia with 25 per cent. Ireland, Singapore and Malaysia reported improvements of between 12.3 per cent and 17.9 per cent.

On a comparable basis, sales were up 25 per cent in Slovenia and Croatia, 22 per cent in the UK, 17.9 per cent in Ireland, 11.4 per cent in Malaysia, 8.5 per cent in Singapore, 6.4 per cent in Australia and 6.3 per cent in New Zealand.

During the current period, Harvey Norman opened two company-operated stores in Singapore and Malaysia, while closing one company-operated store in Singapore and one outlet in New Zealand. This brings the number of overseas company-operated stores to 121.  

The company previously posted a 5.5 per cent increase in sales and a 47 per cent uplift in profit after tax for the year ended June 30.

Recommended By IR

exterior of harvey norman store
Furniture & homewares

Harvey Norman posts higher sales from July through October

Celene Ignacio
An illustration of global trade showing the Chinese flag in the foreground and the US flag in the background.
Regulatory IR Pro

Trump’s tariff plan: How US and Chinese retailers could be impacted 

Tong Van
A perfumer working in a laboratory of Unilever
Health & beauty

Unilever to build $162 million ‘digital-first’ fragrance house

Irene Dong
westfield sydney christian louboutin boutique shopfront image westfield sydney christian louboutin boutique shopfront image
Store design IR Pro

Six new retail spaces in Australia: From Louboutin and Saint Laurent to Cue

Tamera Francis
Bottles of toning water from Japanese homewares brand Muji against a blue background
Strategy IR Pro

Why Muji’s global growth plan is all about product and store expansion

Michael Baker
A worker folds a woven blanket in front of a sign saying Waverley Mills
Sustainability IR Pro

Reviving Waverley Mills with innovation and sustainability

Heather McIlvaine
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.