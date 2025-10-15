Fright Night’s silver lining: Aussies set to spend $500 million on Halloween

Australians are tipped to spend up to $500 million on Halloween festivities this year, a significant increase from last year, research from the Australian Retailers Association (ARA) and Roy Morgan shows.

The expected amount will represent a 11 per cent year-on-year increase, according to the study. Average spending per person is also set to rise to $103, up 11 per cent on last year.

Victoria and Tasmania will lead the spooky splurge ($112 per person), followed by NSW ($107) and SA ($102), with Queensland and WA projected to spend slightly less than $100 per person.

With fright night falling on a Friday this year, more than one in five Australians aged 18+ – around 4.8 million people – are gearing up to don creepy costumes, decorate their haunted houses, stock up on lollies or throw a monster bash, the research added.

Top activities in terms of spending this year include costumes (43 per cent), trick-or-treating (46 per cent), stocking up on sweets (47 per cent), and home decorating (38 per cent).

Older Australians are joining the fun in bigger numbers, with participation among 50-to-64-year-olds rising to 21 per cent (up 8 per cent) and over-65s also at 21 per cent (up 12 per cent).

“Halloween continues to grow in Australia and has become a multi-generational, community celebration,” said ARA chief industry affairs officer Fleur Brown.

“These figures show that Halloween is no longer just child’s play. It’s become an event for Australians of all ages.

“With strong discretionary spending on Halloween, retailers have every reason to hope the season ahead will be a treat, not a trick,” Brown added.