How retailers are changing their BFCM strategies compared to last year

on last year. Which is fairly impressive considering how shoppers, especially those within the middle-to-lower income range, have been hit especially hard by factors such as the ongoing tariff shifts and more recent issues with SNAP benefits. All of this is to say that many retailers across various shopping segments, ranging from skincare to footwear, have had to adjust their approach to this year’s BFCM. One way some retailers have changed their approach for the BFCM 2025 season compared to the year prior is the timing of their promotions. For instance, several big-league retailers, including Best Buy, Target and Walmart, have already started offering Black Friday-related promotions on October 31, November 6 and November 13, respectively. Meanwhile, other retailers, like athleisure brand Splits59, explained that rather than focusing on broader promotions, they are switching their focus to thoughtful communication to connect with customers in a more intentional, personalised manner. Inside Retail connected with several brand executives to discuss how their BFCM approach differed this year compared to the year before. How retailers tackled BFCM in 2024 vs 2025 House of Balance TJ Yoon, the CEO and founder of the skincare and wellness brand, stated, “Compared to 2024, Black Friday 2025 required an entirely different playbook for House of Balance.” “Last year, we followed a more traditional BFCM structure, a clear promotional window centered around late November and a relatively predictable demand curve. This year, the combination of tariff volatility, economic uncertainty and increasingly price-sensitive shoppers pushed us to rethink that model. We began our Black Friday promotions one week earlier and expanded our offer strategy across December to create a longer, more flexible shopping period for customers.” Additionally, the founder reported that rather than relying on a single, high-pressure sales spike, the company focused on maintaining momentum throughout the entire holiday season. This included steps such as introducing diversified promotions, more targeted bundles, and category-specific campaigns to match how wellness consumers are shopping today. “The shift reflects our broader operational philosophy this year, staying agile, reacting faster to economic sentiment and building deeper, longer-term customer engagement rather than short bursts driven solely by discounting.” Purcell Some retailers, like Purcell, a South Korean skincare brand, reported that their BFCM 2025 strategy wasn’t affected by the same issues plaguing a majority of American companies this year. Taeyeon Kim, Purcell’s assistant manager of global business, stated, “While macro shifts such as tariff changes and growing economic uncertainty have made shoppers increasingly price-sensitive, these factors were not the primary drivers of our BFCM 2025 strategy. Kim explained that compared to last year, when the brand’s campaigns were more experiment-driven, Purcell’s approach to BFCM 2025 is far more data-led and insight-oriented. Drawing on learnings from last year’s BFCM and this year’s Prime Day, the brand has identified the optimal price range and promotional formats that most effectively drive conversions in our category. “Building on that foundation, we’ve implemented a more structured and data-informed content rollout plan, coordinating both in-house initiatives and external partnerships. We have also re-engaged high-performing influencers and secured proven ad placements from last July to ensure greater consistency, efficiency and return on investment across all touchpoints.” Ultimately, Kim stated that the brand’s 2025 strategy focused less on reacting to macroeconomic conditions and more on refining execution through evidence-based optimisation and consumer behavior insights. Splits59 Shannon Quarantino, Splits59’s vice president of e-commerce, said, “Even with the shifts we’ve seen across the retail landscape this year, from inflation to evolving consumer habits, Splits59 has stayed true to our measured approach to promotions.” “We’re keeping our BFCM offers and timing consistent because it continues to resonate with our community. Our customers know that we rarely discount, so this moment has become an anticipated opportunity to replenish their go-to pieces.” She added that this year, Splits59 focused on thoughtful communication rather than broader promotions. “We’re emphasising the lasting quality and performance of our products and reaching our audience in a more intentional, personalised way, particularly through mobile. For us, it’s about deepening the connection with our customers while staying true to the integrity of our brand.” Superegg Erica Choi, Superegg’s co-founder, told Inside Retail that the beauty brand’s approach this year reflected a strategic shift toward more conscious retail pacing. “Compared to previous years, we’re launching our seasonal promotions earlier to support thoughtful gifting and reduce last-minute purchase pressures,” she said. “This adjustment is in response to ongoing economic uncertainty and increased price sensitivity among shoppers.” Choi explained that by aligning Superegg’s timeline with evolving consumer behavior, the brand is reinforcing its values of balance, intentionality and well-being, both in product experience and purchasing journey. Time will tell how these shifts in marketing and sales promotions play out for the aforementioned retailers and the other brands competing for the consumer’s dollar this shopping season. Stay tuned as Inside Retail covers the winners, the losers and the in-between standouts of BFCM.