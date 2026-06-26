BusinessOnline marketplaces

Has the 618 Festival lost its fever?

Delivery workers sort packages on a conveyor belt amid the "618" shopping festival, at a logistics station in Beijing
This year’s 618 edition generated roughly 934 billion yuan in gross merchandise value. (Source: Reuters/Tingshu Wang)
By Tong Van
China’s mid-year shopping marathon turned 138 billion dollars this year, and almost nobody cheered. According to retail data firm Syntun, this year’s 618 edition generated roughly 934 billion yuan (about US$138 billion) in gross merchandise value between May 13 and June 18. Its growth, however, slowed to 4 per cent from 15.2 per cent last year.  A festival without the frenzy  This year’s event on platforms including JD.com and Alibaba’s Tmall ran roughly 40 days from mid-May, a

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$28 +GST per month. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
EOFY OFFER

IR Pro - Annual

$199 +GST per year. (Auto renews at $312+GST (full rate) annually.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Big C Tsim Sha Tsui
Supermarkets IR Pro

What Big C’s two-speed model says about value and convenience retail

Michael Baker
Image of MyDeal billboard.
Online marketplaces

Woolworths to close MyDeal online marketplace in digital business refocus

Darshana Gupta
online shopping concept
Regulatory

ACCC set for online blitz over unsafe products

Sean Cao
a closeup of rhode founder hailey bieber in black and white
Strategy IR Pro

Scaling Rhode: The blueprint every retail founder should know

Tracey Warren
Malibu Barbie Cafe
Store design

Malibu Barbie Cafe makes international debut at Melbourne

Kaycee Enerva
H&M clothing store
Strategy

H&M to lure US shoppers as fast-fashion rivals hike prices due to tariffs

Helen Reid
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay