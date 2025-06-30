How brands like Halara, White Fox, PE Nation connect with Gen Z on TikTok

ast decade, where once the runway dictated taste, now TikTok creators in their bedrooms are setting the tone for what’s next. In this algorithmically charged landscape, brands like Halara, White Fox Boutique and P.E Nation are finding relevance by embedding themselves within the cultural mechanics of the digital generation. Platforms as the new runway Jessica Thompson, global brand president of Halara, the viral Chinese athleisure label recently worn by Taylor Swift, describes TikTok as one of the most powerful engines for brand discovery and resonance. But she’s quick to clarify that virality alone doesn’t sustain long-term relevance. “As far as driving long-term relevance is concerned, there’s a lot of equity that comes from developing a community on the platform,” Thompson told Inside Retail. “Passionate fans become brand advocates and continue to convert their ever-growing networks – this halo effect is really valuable. Short-term virality is still incredibly valuable, and it can create quick bursts of broad exposure,” she added. Founded in 2020, Halara’s success was supercharged by TikTok, where creators began sharing videos wearing the brand’s comfort-led skirts and active dresses. But beyond the algorithmic boost, Halara leaned into its community, introducing a loyalty initiative that turns fans into product testers and developing pieces using real-time consumer data to avoid overproduction. For brands looking to reach younger audiences, the challenge lies in rejecting outdated notions of top-down marketing in favour of bottom-up connection. Conducive to this, Thompson stresses how important it is for brands to spend time on the platforms. “Truly listen to conversations they’re having to determine if, and where, your brand fits into their lives. Being authentic is generally valued across all psychographics and demographics, so showing up when it makes sense and not forcing yourself into a conversation is key,” she reinforced. In Australia, Sydney-based brand White Fox Boutique has developed a cult following due to its strategic influencer network and youth-led aesthetic. Its “White Fox University” ambassador program partners with Gen Z students across the country, rewarding them for creating lifestyle content, building a content ecosystem from within the demographic itself. Athleisure label P.E Nation, co-founded by Pip Edwards, has also leaned into cultural evolution. Once known for bold, urban energy, the brand is pivoting towards refined minimalism, responding to its community’s desire for versatility and elevated everyday wear. With Instagram and TikTok a part of its visual repertoire, P.E Nation maintains a dynamic presence that feels both aspirational and accessible. Creating with, not for Authenticity has become the currency of digital engagement. For Gen Z, performative branding is easily detected and swiftly rejected. The brands that succeed are those that listen as much as they speak. When balancing trend-driven design with inclusivity and authenticity, Thompson says this comes down to listening to customers, understanding what their needs and pain points are and developing products based on that customer feedback. “Inclusivity means creating something for everyone, a customer’s unique needs, challenges and preferences. Authenticity is doing it in a way that is true to your brand and isn’t performative. You have to be able to sustain this model, which means you’re committed to developing and evolving, with your customers top of mind at all times,” she said. This form of participatory marketing is becoming essential. As Gen Z values transparency and inclusivity, brands must be responsive and human in how they show up. “You have to be able to move and grow and react with [the audience]. While there’s quite a lot to learn and admire about many legacy brands, some can be too dogmatic, too risk-averse or simply move too slowly,” she added. What retailers can learn While many brands are embracing the fast-paced, digitally native landscape shaped by platforms like TikTok and Instagram, not all must bend to its demands to maintain relevance. As branding expert Camila Morada reinforced in a LinkedIn post, “Everyone wants to chase the next microtrend. But who has actually understood what relevance really means?” She cautions that “following what’s popular isn’t enough to build meaningful positioning” and highlights the importance of long-term vision over fleeting digital trends. Brands grounded in heritage and authentic storytelling can still carve out distinctive identities by focusing on intentional consumption and values that transcend the rapid churn of social media cycles. However, the rise of TikTok and Instagram as cultural playgrounds still offers a clear opportunity for retailers with a number of key takeaways. Today’s youth expect brands to reflect their values, not impose them. Engaging this audience means co-creating rather than broadcasting, inviting customers into the creative process through ambassador programs and real-time interaction. By treating the community as collaborators, brands can foster authenticity and agility in the social-first world of consumers. While large-scale campaigns still hold immense value, smaller, personality-driven content crafted for social platforms can build cultural connection. For brands willing to adapt, listen and embed themselves within that ecosystem, the opportunities could be worthwhile. Because in today’s digital economy, relevance isn’t always bought but built for the algorithm.