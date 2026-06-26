Mecca plots next major store with Chadstone development

Beauty retailing giant Mecca is plotting its next major store development with the transformation of its presence in Chadstone shopping centre, Melbourne.

It comes after the retailer opened the world’s largest beauty store on Bourke Street in the same city last year. The Chadstone location, while smaller, would be 2400sqm following the combination of its three existing stores in the shopping centre.

Mecca said it would feature more than 200 brands and over 50 different services.

“For more than 25 years, Chadstone has played an important role in the Mecca story,” said Mecca’s chief new concepts officer Maria Tsaousis. “This new destination brings together the very best of Mecca in one place – from world-class brands and personalised services to wellness, innovation and immersive experiences.”

First coming to Chadstone in 1999, the new development will more than double its floorspace in the centre.

“Mecca has always been an important part of the fabric of Chadstone, and we’re proud to partner on this exciting new chapter,” added Chadstone’s centre manager, Martine Criswick. “This evolution reflects our shared commitment to innovation and delivering world-class experiences. We look forward to welcoming visitors from near and far to experience everything Mecca Chadstone has to offer.”

The new store will be designed by the team behind Mecca’s Bourke Street store, Studio McQualter. Mecca said it will include an external entrance from the shopping centre, with natural light and an “indoor-outdoor” approach to the store. It will also bring brands not yet available at Chadstone, Mecca added.