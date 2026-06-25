BusinessStrategy

What makes Silk the Rich Japan’s next beauty export?

A line-up of Silk the Rich products against a white background.
Silk powers US growth.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
What started with humble beginnings – launching with four SKUs and selling just four bottles in its first month – has become one of Japan’s fastest-growing beauty brands. Today, Silk the Rich has sold more than two million products within its first year and is distributed through more than 10,000 retail doors across 189 countries. Now, the luxury haircare brand founded by Kodai Takahashi is setting its sights on the US market. Its success has been built around an ingredient more commonly a

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