Uniqlo to expand its Rundle Mall SA flagship store

Japanese retailer Uniqlo’s first South Australian store, located in Rundle Mall, is to be redeveloped and expanded to include Uniqlo’s LifeWear by October.

The expansion will add a second floor above the existing store and will offer the LifeWear line’s high-quality and functional apparel for men, women, kids and babies.

“We are delighted to announce the expansion of our Rundle Mall store with an additional shopping floor being added to the store layout,” said Fuminori Adachi, CEO of Uniqlo Australia.

“Since the recent opening of our third store in SA at Burnside Village in May and the response from the Adelaide community, we are excited to continue expanding our retail footprint and bring LifeWear to even more customers in Adelaide,” he said.

Construction began on July 1, with the existing store expected to remain open during construction.