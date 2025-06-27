Moscot makes it to Melbourne with NYC-style flagship

American eyewear brand Moscot has entered the Australian market, opening its first store in South Yarra, Melbourne.

The new space marks the brand’s 34th global location and it was designed to reflect Melbourne’s blend of heritage architecture, vibrant arts scene, and premium fashion.

Spanning 98sqm, the flagship draws inspiration from Moscot’s original shop in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, featuring tin ceilings, vintage tchotchkes, historical artifacts, and New York-themed decor.

The fifth-generation New York eyewear brand is a favourite of celebrities including Brooke Shields, Leonardo DiCaprio, and King Charles III.

CEO Harvey Moscot said South Yarra was a natural choice for the brand’s local debut, citing the suburb’s strong sense of culture and community.

“For years, our Australian customers have travelled internationally to shop at Moscot,” he shared.

“South Yarra’s mix of history, creativity, and style aligns perfectly with our brand, and we’re excited to welcome both longtime fans and new customers into the Moscot family.”