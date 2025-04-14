JD Sports taps former Rebel exec to defend against UK rival Sports Direct 

JD Sports has recruited Tom Leak to run its local stores, effective April 14, according to the Australian Financial Review.

Leak most recently worked as global GM of retail at luxury homewares chain Coco Republic. Prior to this, he was GM of retail at Rebel Sport.

London-listed JD Sports Fashion has more than 3300 stores in 30 countries. The company entered Australia in 2017 and currently operates 66 stores in the market.

Sales in Australia rose to $669 million in the 12 months ended February 3 last year, while profit rose from $52 million to $56.3 million.

JD plans to open another 10 stores in Australia this year.

The AFR said the new appointment is a response to the upcoming arrival of Sports Direct, as the latter’s parent company Frasers Group will increase its stake in ASX-listed Accent Group.

With the latest move, Frasers is expected to roll out Sports Direct in Australia later this year, in addition to the brand’s current online presence.