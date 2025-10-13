Sydney Fish Market confirms opening date and tenants

The Sydney Fish Market will open on January 19, with more than 40 confirmed food and retail operators set to take part in the $750 million redevelopment at Blackwattle Bay.

The long-awaited relocation shifts the market from its existing Pyrmont site to a newly built facility next door. Construction is expected to finish by mid-November, after which tenants will complete fitouts and prepare for opening.

Led by Infrastructure NSW, the project is expected to attract more than 6 million visitors annually, expanding the market’s footprint across Sydney’s food, retail, and tourism sectors.

Sydney Fish Market CEO Daniel Jarosch said the new site is designed to honour the market’s legacy while transforming it into a modern destination.

“With the new Sydney Fish Market, we honour that legacy while looking firmly to the future. The vision is simple: To create a destination people will return to again and again, not just to buy seafood, but to experience it,” said Jarosch.

Alongside the fish and grocery offers, the new Sydney Fish Market will feature a mix of returning eateries and new operators. Highlights include Lua by Luke Nguyen, Tam Jiak by Ho Jiak, The Japanese Collective, Touch_wood by Dirty Red, TJ’s Po Boys from Trippas White Group, and specialty retailer Olivetta.

Returning names such as Nicholas Seafood, Peter’s Fish Market, GetFish, Claudio’s Seafood, and Christie’s Seafood will reopen with updated offerings, including sushi trains, aburi bars and cooked-to-order counters.

The site will also offer tours, seafood masterclasses, and First Nations cultural programs, expanding its focus beyond retail to include education and tourism.