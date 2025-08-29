Newcastle’s Davies Shoes to close after 98 years 

Newcastle footwear retailer Davies Shoes will close after 98 years, after owner Ivor Davies decided to retire.

The store was established by Ivor’s father, Emlyn Davies, in Kurri Jurri in 1927, after which it opened in Mayfield in December 1939.

Following Emlyn’s death in 1946, Ivor assisted his mother Edna and his older brother Trevor in the shop as a schoolboy, becoming a permanent employee in 1964 and taking full control of the business in 1978.

“I am so proud of what we have achieved with the business as it reflects my passion for beautiful, well-fitted shoes, and we have been rewarded with amazing loyalty from our customers and staff,” said Ivor Davies.

“Our senior shop assistant, Linda Finney, has been with us for over 25 years, and we are so grateful to her for her commitment and dedication.”

The store is best known for its school shoes, expert fitting, and personalised service, and has had customers who are the fourth generation of their families.

“It is going to be very difficult to say goodbye to the shop, and my incredible customers, many of whom have become friends over the years,” said Ivor Davies.

“While it’s sad to see it close, I want people to celebrate that we have been in business for 98 years, which is a remarkable milestone.”