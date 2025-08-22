BusinessTravel retail

Aris Maroulis on why China is central to Tumi’s next growth chapter

Tumi’s Asia Pacific ambassador Wei Daxun. (Source: Supplied)
By Tong Van
Tumi is betting on the China market with the opening of its first flagship store on Shanghai’s Nanjing West Road, the city’s famous retail destination.  Inside Retail spoke with Aris Maroulis, VP of Tumi Asia Pacific and Middle East, about the significance of the Shanghai flagship, the brand’s expansion plans and how the company is responding to the evolving needs of Chinese travellers. Inside Retail: Why does Tumi think now is the right time to open a flagship in the China market? Ho

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Sports & adventure

Accent Group’s net profit plunges 32.9 per cent

Celene Ignacio
Financial

Munro Footwear Group acquires specialty kidswear retailer The Trybe

Celene Ignacio
Supply chain

Fast food chains Hungry Jacks, KFC, McDonald’s fined for waste pollution

Inside Franchise Business
Strategy IR Pro

How the ‘four Ds’ help Ghd MD Ludovic Dellazzeri stay productive

Tamera Francis
Regulatory

Shein confirms axing suppliers caught using child labour

Helen Reid
Sports & adventure IR Pro

The Olympic opportunity: How brands can sustain their momentum beyond the Games

Nick Gray
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay