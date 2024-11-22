Why 1-year-old New Zealand-born Daily Skincare landed in 400 Priceline stores

what differentiates the brand in a crowded beauty landscape. Inside Retail: Now that you’ve launched nationwide into Priceline stores can you share how this partnership came about and why Priceline was the right fit for the brand? Sophia Mantell: Priceline has long been a trusted destination for accessible, high-quality beauty products in Australia, making it the perfect partner for Daily Skincare. Our mission aligns with Priceline’s commitment to offering customers affordable yet effective beauty solutions. We approached Priceline because we wanted to bring our products to as many people as possible, and with their customer reach, this partnership felt like a natural fit. Together, we’re redefining what it means to access luxury skincare. IR: As a New Zealand-born brand launching in Australia, how do you plan to engage with the Australian market specifically? Are there any cultural or skincare needs unique to Australians that you’ve considered in your product offerings? SM: Australia’s unique climate means sun protection and after-sun care are essential for maintaining healthy skin. While our current range focuses on repairing and nourishing skin, we’re excited to launch our first SPF product in March next year. This will address the vital need for sun protection, further complementing our commitment to hydration, barrier repair, and overall skin health. IR: You founded Daily Skincare with a vision to make high-performance skincare simple and affordable. What motivated you to launch the brand, and how does this vision guide your product development? SM: Daily Skincare was born out of personal frustration. I found myself overwhelmed by complicated routines and exorbitant price tags in the skincare market. I knew there had to be a way to simplify skincare without compromising on results. This vision drives everything we do — from selecting clinically proven ingredients to designing straightforward products that work seamlessly together. Every decision is rooted in making skincare accessible, effective, and uncomplicated. IR: You mention that luxury to you means simplicity and quality. How does this philosophy translate into the products and packaging you’ve designed for Daily Skincare? SM: To me, luxury is about balance; high-performing formulas that feel effortless to use. For Daily Skincare, this means cutting through the clutter to offer carefully curated products that deliver real results. Our packaging reflects this philosophy — it’s clean, minimal, and functional. We wanted our customers to feel a sense of ease and refinement, from the first glance to the final application.” IR: The brand promises to disrupt the skincare market by offering affordable yet high-performance products. What challenges did you face in making luxury-grade skincare accessible without compromising on quality? SM: One of the biggest challenges was finding the right partners to source premium ingredients at a scale that would allow us to maintain affordability. We worked hard to streamline our formulas, focusing only on the most effective ingredients while cutting out unnecessary fillers. Balancing cost, performance, and sustainability was a learning curve, but it was worth it to deliver products that truly align with our ethos. IR: How does the Daily Skincare range differ from other skincare brands in the market that are priced similarly? What sets these formulations apart in terms of ingredients and efficacy? SM: While many affordable brands focus on one or two active ingredients, our products combine clinically proven powerhouses like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and peptides with rare New Zealand botanicals sourced for their exceptional skin benefits. Our unique approach is in the synergy; the science-backed actives work to repair and rejuvenate the skin, while the natural botanicals nourish and soothe, creating a perfect balance for all skin types. Additionally, we focus on streamlined, multi-functional formulas, so customers get real results with fewer steps in their routine — perfect for busy lifestyles. What truly sets us apart is our commitment to transparency. Every ingredient serves a purpose, and every product delivers on its promise, ensuring luxury-grade results without the premium price tag. IR: How do you think consumers’ priorities in skincare have shifted in recent years, and how does Daily Skincare meet those changing demands? SM: Consumers are now looking for transparency and value in their skincare. They want to see real results without having to navigate overly complicated routines. Daily Skincare responds to these priorities by offering straightforward, effective products at an affordable price point. Our approach is honest and focused on delivering what customers truly need, rather than overwhelming them with unnecessary options. IR: There’s a growing demand for affordable, results-driven skincare, particularly in Australia. How do you see Daily Skincare fitting into the Australian beauty market, and what response have you received from customers already? SM: Early feedback has been overwhelmingly positive — customers love the simplicity of our range and are impressed by the visible improvements in their skin. It’s incredibly rewarding to see our vision resonate with people. IR: You mention that Daily Skincare aims to democratise access to effective skincare. Can you elaborate on what that means to you as a founder and how it influences your brand’s approach to pricing and product availability? SM: For me, democratising skincare means breaking down the barriers that prevent people from accessing high-quality products. By keeping our pricing fair and launching in a trusted retailer like Priceline, we’re ensuring that effective skincare is within reach for more people. This approach is at the heart of everything we do — it’s not just about selling products, but about empowering customers to feel confident in their skin. IR: Given the increasing competition in the skincare market, what are your plans for future expansion? Will we see Daily Skincare introduce new products or perhaps extend to other retailers in the future? SM: We’re only just getting started, our goal is to keep growing the Daily Skincare family with innovative products that make skincare effortless and accessible for everyone. We’re already working on exciting new launches, including an SPF next year and branching into body care — because why should the rest of your skin miss out? Every product we create is about keeping things simple yet effective, and we can’t wait to bring even more solutions to the space.