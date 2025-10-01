BusinessStrategy

How US craft chain Michaels is exploiting Halloween’s potential

A dark purple living room-style set-up decorated with an assortment of Halloween-themed decorations.
“Michaels has done a great job of capitalizing on the demise of Party City and Joann Fabrics.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Few holidays get consumers and retailers alike as ramped up as Halloween. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), Halloween spending is expected to reach a record of US$13.1 billion this year.  This figure is up from last year’s projected estimate of US$11.6 billion and surpasses the previous record of US$12.2 billion set in 2023.  The NRF’s vice president of consumer insights, Katherine Cullen, believes Halloween continues to resonate with people of all ages despite price i

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Sports & adventure

KMD Brands names new Group CEO as Michael Daly resigns

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Marketing IR Pro

LA-based Astoud brings Vietnamese fashion labels closer to US customers

Tong Van
Strategy IR Pro

G’day USA: What’s driving the wave of Aussie brands taking on American retail

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Swiss footwear brand On set to open its first Australian store
Sports & adventure

Swiss footwear brand On set to open its first Australian store

Kaycee Enerva
Sustainability IR Pro

How Frank Green CEO Ben Young aims to ‘leave the planet better than we found it’

Tamera Francis
Marketing IR Pro

How Melbourne Fashion Week is set to generate millions in economic impact

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay