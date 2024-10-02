JB Hi-Fi taps new execs to its leadership team

JB Hi-Fi has appointed Nick Wells as chief operating officer and David Giansalvo as chief financial officer to help accelerate the brand’s continued growth.

Wells has been Group CFO since 2014, overseeing the finance division and leading the acquisitions of The Good Guys in 2016 and E&S this year. In his new role, he will support the growth of the brands as part of the group’s further expansion.

With over 15 years of experience as a chartered accountant, Giansalvo will succeed Wells’ prior post. He previously worked at JB Hi-Fi for three years before holding senior finance positions at the Catch Group. He returned to JB Hi-Fi as GM in 2016.

Both Wells and Giansalvo will report to Terry Smart, the group’s CEO.