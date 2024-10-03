BusinessMarketing

A day in the life of Milani Cosmetics CMO Jeremy Lowenstein

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Jeremy Lowenstein is a veteran of the beauty industry. Having worked with multiple beauty giants including Estée Lauder and Coty, Lowenstein is now running the marketing show at Milani Cosmetics as its chief marketing officer.  Inside Retail sat down with the forward-thinking CMO to learn about his journey throughout the beauty industry and his thoughts on what the retail industry at large needs to get about marketing.  Inside Retail: How did you get your initial start in the retail indus

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay