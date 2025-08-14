Ampol shares in trading halt as $1bn takeover deal announcement pends

Ampol has halted the trading of its shares on the ASX as the company awaits an announcement on its proposed acquisition of EG Group’s service station network in Australia.

The petrol and diesel company is in late-stage discussions with EG Group to acquire the EG Ampol business for approximately $1 billion, according to the Australian Financial Review. The two firms have been in talks over the past 12 months.

UK-based EG Group bought 540 fuel convenience sites from Woolworths for $1.73 billion in April 2019 to enter the Australian market. The group’s Australian service station network was named EG Ampol as Ampol is the wholesale supplier.

Ampol has been supplying fuel to the business under a long-term commercial agreement that dates back to when Woolworths was the owner. The company is expected to pay for the acquisition with cash and scrip.

According to the AFR, the deal would put Ampol on par with Viva Energy as Australia’s biggest petrol station businesses with about 1300 sites.

The transaction will still be subject to regulatory approval, which may require Ampol to sell some of its sites.

The company expects to resume trading on the ASX on August 18 or when the announcement is released.

